Panthers' Graham Gano: Sits out practice again

Gano (knee) was a non-participant at Friday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Gano has sat out both of the Panthers' practices thus far this week, though he has worked out with a trainer off to the side. The 31-year-old will likely need to showcase significant progress at practice Saturday if he has any chance of playing Monday against the Saints. Chandler Catanzaro handled kicking duties last week and remains on the roster if Gano is unable to illustrate enough progress for Monday.

