Panthers' Graham Gano: Sitting out this week

Coach Ron Rivera said Gano won't kick this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Rivera committed to Gano as the Panthers' starting kicker last week after he returned from leg soreness, and he'll now take a break heading into Week 3 of the preseason. The 32-year-old also missed the final four games of 2018 with a knee injury, so it's not a major surprise to see the Panthers giving him a light workload in August. Joey Slye will take over kicking duties this week, including Thursday's preseason game at New England.

