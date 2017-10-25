Panthers' Graham Gano: Starts week with full practice

Gano (right knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Gano was added to the Panthers' injury report Friday, but he ended up playing and converted his lone field-goal attempt in a 17-3 loss to the Bears. While Carolina's recent decision to add Roberto Aguayo to the practice squad might hint at some concern, Gano's ability to log a full practice Wednesday puts him on track for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.