Panthers' Graham Gano: Tallies five points

Gano (knee) converted his lone field-goal attempt and both his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Gano's field goal came from 37 yards, but he admitted after the game that he's dealing with pain in his left knee. Although he hopes to continue playing, Gano's performance level this season has taken a slight dip, and it's worth wondering whether his plant leg issues have contributed toward that. Through 12 outings, he boasts just 72 points.