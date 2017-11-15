Panthers' Graham Gano: Tallies nine points

Gano made his lone field-goal attempt and all six of his extra-point tries en route to nine points in Monday night's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.

Gano heads into the bye week in the midst of his most accurate season yet, as he's converted 20 of 21 field goals and 21 of 22 extra points thus far. Combined, Gano's 81 points currently see him ranked sixth in the category league-wide.