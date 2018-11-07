Panthers' Graham Gano: Tallies six points

Gano did not attempt a field goal but made all six of his extra-point tries in Week 9's win over the Buccaneers.

Gano did all that was required of him, bringing his season total to 54 points. He'll hope to get some field-goal opportunities to help boost his tally in Week 10 versus the Steelers.

