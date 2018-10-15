Panthers' Graham Gano: Tallies three points
Gano made his lone field-goal attempt but missed his only extra-point try in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Redskins.
Gano's failed extra point marked his first missed kick of the campaign. His lone field goal came from 32 yards, but his total of three points still set a new season low.
