Panthers' Graham Gano: Tending to knee injury
Gano is dealing with a knee injury in the aftermath of Sunday's 17-3 loss at Chicago, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Although Gano didn't miss any practice reps last week, he was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. The ailment didn't stop him from suiting up Sunday and striking true on his only kick, a 36-yard field goal. However, he was icing his knee after the game, which will spur the Panthers to work out kickers Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Gano isn't in danger of missing time yet, but his status bears watching as he ranks sixth in scoring with 59 points this season.
