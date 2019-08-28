Panthers' Graham Gano: Unlikely to play Thursday

Gano (leg) is not expected to suit up during Thursday's preseason finale against the Steelers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Gano has been managing leg soreness all preseason. The veteran is prioritizing a return to full health by the regular-season opener, and isn't likely to rush himself into action for Carolina's final preseason tilt. Gano's starting job still seems secure, though Joey Slye is waiting in the wings.