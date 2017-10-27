Panthers' Graham Gano: Week 8 status back in question
Gano (knee) did not take part in Friday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Gano appeared on track to play this week after practicing fully two days in a row, but his absence Friday puts his Week 8 status back in question. The Panthers will release an official update on Gano's status at some point Friday, but if for any reason he is unable to go Sunday, Roberto Aguayo would be in line to handle the kicking duties against the Buccaneers squad he used to play for.
