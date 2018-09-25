Panthers' Graham Gano: Yet to miss this season
Gano converted from 40 yards on his lone field-goal attempt and made all four of his extra-point tries en route to seven points in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Bengals.
Gano has now made all 11 kicks he's been faced with through the first three weeks. That gives him a total of 17 points heading into Carolina's bye week.
