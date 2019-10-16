Dortch was signed off the Jets' practice roster by Carolina on Wednesday, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Dortch, a 21-year-old wide receiver, will most likely serve as Carolina's primary kick and punt returner, something he did quite well in college a year ago. Playing for Wake Forest, the speedster returned a pair of punts for touchdowns in 2018.

