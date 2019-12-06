Play

Dortch was promoted to the Panthers' 53-man roster Friday.

Dortch was waived by Carolina on Nov. 11 after being active for only one of the three games with the team, but he opted to stick around on the practice squad. The 21-year-old will provide depth at wide receiver and in the return game for interim head coach Perry Fewell.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories