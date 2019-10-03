Play

Little didn't participate at Wednesday's practice due to a concussion, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Little started Sunday's game against the Texans and played every offensive snap, but he apparently suffered the concussion during the contest. The rookie second-round pick also suffered a concussion during the third preseason game Aug. 22 and missed the first two games of the season, making it a troubling start to his NFL career.

