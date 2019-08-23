Panthers' Greg Little: Being evaluated for concussion
Little was carted to the locker room during Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots to be evaluated for a concussion, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Little emerged from the locker room after the exhibition and assured head coach Ron Rivera that he feels fine, per Joe Person of The Athletic, though it's unclear if he's in concussion protocol.
