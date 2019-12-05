Play

Little (ankle) did not participate in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Little remained out for practice on Thursday, though did note that he is feeling better. He has dealt with a variety of injuries throughout the season, but confirmed that his current pain is in his ankle. If Little were to miss Sunday's Week 14 contest against the Falcons, it would mark his 10th absence of the season.

