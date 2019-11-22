Play

Little has a knee injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Little cropped up on the injury report Thursday with the knee issue but was still a full practice participant, so he should be on track to play Sunday. The rookie second-round pick has appeared in only three games this season due to a pair of concussions.

