Little (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Little came into the game dealing with a knee injury, but as evidenced by this news, picked up a new injury Sunday. As long as Little is sidelined, Dennis Daley took over as the team's starting left tackle.

