Little (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

The rookie second-round pick has only played in four games this season as he dealt with multiple concussions, and now he'll be shut down for the rest of the year. Dennis Daley will continue starting at left tackle.

