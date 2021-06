Little (ankle) was spotted in a full-contact jersey during Wednesday's OTAs, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Little finished the 2020 season in injured reserve with the ankle issue, but as evidenced by this news, he's been cleared of the issue. Little started three games at left tackle in 2020 for Carolina but now finds competition heading into next season, as the team drafted Brady Christensen and signed Cameron Erving this offseason.