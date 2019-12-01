Play

Little (ankle) won't suit up in Sunday's game against Washington.

Little came into Sunday's game drawing a doubtful tag, so his absence from the lineup isn't a surprise. It will be the ninth game missed for the rookie out of Mississippi, and Dennis Daley is expected to draw the start at left tackle for Week 13.

