Panthers' Greg Little: Inactive Thursday
Little (coach's decision) won't play in Thursday's contest against the Buccaneers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Little cleared concussion protocol Wednesday, but it appears he'll sit Thursday anyway. He would've only played in a reserve role Thursday, so it's possible that the coaching staff is being cautious with their rookie second-round pick.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Little: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' Greg Little: Trending in right direction•
-
Panthers' Greg Little: Officially ruled out•
-
Panthers' Greg Little: Still concussed•
-
Panthers' Greg Little: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' Greg Little: Being evaluated for concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...