Little (coach's decision) won't play in Thursday's contest against the Buccaneers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Little cleared concussion protocol Wednesday, but it appears he'll sit Thursday anyway. He would've only played in a reserve role Thursday, so it's possible that the coaching staff is being cautious with their rookie second-round pick.

