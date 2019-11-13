Play

Little (concussion) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Little has only played two weeks of the 2019 season and has missed Carolina's last five games. He remains in the league's concussion protocol, but according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Little took some reps Wednesday as part of his progression, so one can assume the 22-year-old tackle is nearing a return.

