Play

Little (knee) will play in Sunday's game against New Orleans, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Little was expecting to play in the game after he was a late add to the injury report Thursday, so this news isn't surprising. Now that he's officially active, look for Little to assume his normal role providing depth along the Carolina offensive line.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories