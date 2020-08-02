After passing a physical, Little (knee) was removed from the Panthers' active/PUP list Saturday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

A second-round pick of Carolina in 2019, Little's rookie campaign was plagued by injuries, namely two concussions and knee and ankle issues. The health concerns limited him to four appearances, including three starts. Little kicked off camp on the PUP list, but his stay there lasted four days before the Panthers' medical staff deemed him healthy enough to participate.