site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-greg-little-placed-on-covid-19-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Greg Little: Placed on COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Little was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Darin Gantt of Panthers.com reports.
Little has either tested positive for the virus or been listed as a close contact to an infected person. He's one of eight players for the Panthers that were placed on the reserve list.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read