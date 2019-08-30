Little is in the concussion protocol and will undergo an evaluation Friday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Little was carted to the locker room in last week's preseason game against the Patriots to be evaluated for a concussion, and he remains in the protocol one week later.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...