Little (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Little is recovering from his second concussion of the year and hasn't played since Week 4. According to Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer, Dennis Daley and Taylor Moton will start at left and right tackle for the Panthers, respectively.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories