Little (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The rookie second-round pick has been concussed since the third week of preseason, and his absence from practice has him trending toward a Week 1 inactive. He's still just a backup in the offense, however, as Daryl Williams looks poised to be the starting left tackle.

