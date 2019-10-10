Little remains in the league's protocol for head injuries Thursday, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Little is managing the second concussion of his rookie season, so it's possible that Carolina's coaching staff will take a cautious approach to his recovery. If the second-round pick can't suit up Week 6, expect Dennis Daley to serve as the top backup behind left tackle Daryl Williams.

