Little (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The rookie second-round pick hasn't played since Week 4 as he's already managing his second concussion this year. It's unclear when Little is expected to retake the field, but he'll first have to fully clear the concussion protocol.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories