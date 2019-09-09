Little was listed as a full participant for Monday's practice, even though he hasn't cleared concussion protocol yet, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

This is an extremely positive sign that Little was able to go through physical work coming back from a concussion he suffered in the third preseason game. Little will hope to eventually gain clearance in the coming days, and make his 2019 debut for Week 2 after he was unable to play Sunday.