Little (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Little started the last two games but appears likely to miss his ninth game of the season. The 22-year-old has been on the injury report with a concussion, knee and ankle issues this season.

