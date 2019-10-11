Little (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Little remains in the league's protocol for head injuries, which he'll need to fully clear before retaking the field. The Panthers will go on bye after Sunday's contest, so Little's next chance to suit up will come Week 8 against the 49ers.

