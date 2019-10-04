Play

Little (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Little played every offensive snap last Sunday but landed in the concussion protocol and did not practice this week. It's already the second concussion the rookie second-round pick has suffered this season, and he has no official timeline for his return.

