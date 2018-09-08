Panthers' Greg Olsen: Added to injury report

Olsen has been added to the Panthers' injury report as questionable ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Cowboys due to a back issue, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network

This is the first news regarding any back injury for Olsen. The issue is serious enough to get him added to the injury report, so his status will need to be monitored heading toward kickoff. Ian Thomas would fill in at tight end should he ultimately be unable to suit up. Expect an update on his status once the Panthers provide more clarity on the situation.