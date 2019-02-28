Panthers' Greg Olsen: Aiming to play next year

Coach Ron Rivera said Olsen (foot) would like to play next season, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Prior to enduring Jones fractures in his right foot in both of the past years, Olsen was a figure of health in his first 10 seasons, missing just two games overall. The injuries came on the heels of three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns from 2014 through 2016. His average line during that stretch was 80-1,062-5 on 125 targets, so if he ultimately attains renewed health, he could be a valuable asset in what would be his age-34 season in the fall. Olsen is under contract through 2020.