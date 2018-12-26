Panthers' Greg Olsen: Aiming to resume career in 2019

Olsen (foot) expects to resume his career in 2019, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports. "I still enjoy playing and I still know I can play, Olsen said Wednesday.

Recently, Olsen underwent surgery on his right foot for the second time in as many seasons. The first one -- the insertion of a screw in September of 2017 -- was more or less a quick fix, and multiple aggravations ensued this season. On this occasion, Olsen had the screw replaced and also included a bone graft, which he told Rodrigue typically has a high success rate. According to Rodrigue, this surgery "fixed it [a Jones fracture] for good" in other players. While Olsen faces 3-4 months of rehabilitation, he's aiming to log a 13th pro season next fall.