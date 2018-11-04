Panthers' Greg Olsen: Another impressive performance in Week 9 win
Olsen brought in all six of his targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 42-28 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Olsen made an outstanding juggling one-handed catch in the second quarter that served as the first of Cam Newton's two touchdown passes on the afternoon. The veteran tight end has now scored in three straight games and posted between four and six receptions and 48 to 76 receiving yards in three of the past four games. Despite having an emerging pair of young wideouts in D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, Newton naturally continues to place considerable trust in Olsen, keeping the tight end a highly appealing play heading into a Thursday night matchup with the Steelers.
