Panthers' Greg Olsen: Back at practice

Olsen is practicing Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Olsen wasn't spotted Monday at the open portion of practice, but with no report of any injury, he should be fine for Sunday's opener against the Rams. He was in the game for nine of Cam Newton's 11 snaps during the third week of the preseason, catching his lone target for four yards in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots. It isn't clear if Olsen will handle his every-down role of years past, but he's at least locked in as the No. 1 tight end ahead of second-year pro Ian Thomas.

