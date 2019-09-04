Panthers' Greg Olsen: Back at practice
Olsen is practicing Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Olsen wasn't spotted Monday at the open portion of practice, but with no report of any injury, he should be fine for Sunday's opener against the Rams. He was in the game for nine of Cam Newton's 11 snaps during the third week of the preseason, catching his lone target for four yards in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots. It isn't clear if Olsen will handle his every-down role of years past, but he's at least locked in as the No. 1 tight end ahead of second-year pro Ian Thomas.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cohen down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
Elliott back to Fantasy royalty
As Ezekiel Elliott has finally signed his new contract, Dave Richard answers the nine biggest...