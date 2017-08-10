Play

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Big gain in exhibition opener

Olsen caught one of his two targets for 32 yards in Wednesday's first preseason game against the Texans.

Olsen broke free down the seam for the longest play of Carolina's opening touchdown drive. Following that contribution, the three-time Pro Bowler was rightfully rested for the remainder of the evening.

