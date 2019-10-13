Panthers' Greg Olsen: Bounces back in London win

Olsen secured four of seven targets for 52 yards in the Panthers' 37-26 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Olsen enjoyed a solid game after getting shut out altogether Week 5 against the Texans. The veteran tight end checked in second only to D.J. Moore in targets for the Panthers on the afternoon, sending him into a Week 7 bye on a positive note.

