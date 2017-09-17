Panthers' Greg Olsen: Breaks foot Sunday
Olsen suffered a fractured foot during Sunday's 9-3 win against the Bills, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports. "I broke my foot," Olsen admitted in a post-game press conference. "It's tough. It sucks."
Olsen departed the game in the second quarter and was initially considered probable to return due to a right foot injury. After halftime came and went, though, he eventually reemerged on the sideline on crutches with the foot in a walking boot. Prior to Olsen's declaration, head coach Ron Rivera said the tight end will undergo an evaluation Monday with Dr. Robert Anderson to determine the extent of the ailment, per David Newton of ESPN.com. With the knowledge of a broken foot, Olsen is likely poised for a multi-week absence, at least, during which Ed Dickson would assume top TE duties.
