Panthers' Greg Olsen: Breaks out in Sunday's win

Olsen caught nine of 12 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Packers.

Olsen finally enjoyed his breakthrough performance since returning from injury, as he led Carolina across the board in receiving. The veteran's day was highlighted by a 30-yard touchdown to start the third quarter, marking Olsen's first trip to pay dirt this season. Considering he entered Sunday with just 38 receiving yards on the campaign, Olsen's display -- which came while top wideout Devin Funchess made just one catch for 19 yards -- gives fantasy owners a resurgent commodity to consider ahead of his upcoming matchup with the Buccaneers.