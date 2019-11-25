Panthers' Greg Olsen: Catches five passes

Olsen caught five of seven targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints.

Olsen placed third on the Panthers in all major receiving categories. Although Sunday's performance only produced a modest yardage total, Olsen has now hauled in at least five passes in three straight games. Next up for the veteran is a matchup against a Redskins defense that's allowed the eighth-most passing touchdowns this season.