Panthers' Greg Olsen: Catches five passes
Olsen caught five of seven targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints.
Olsen placed third on the Panthers in all major receiving categories. Although Sunday's performance only produced a modest yardage total, Olsen has now hauled in at least five passes in three straight games. Next up for the veteran is a matchup against a Redskins defense that's allowed the eighth-most passing touchdowns this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Solid afternoon against Dirty Birds•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Records 98 receiving yards•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Catches three passes•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Shut down during Week 8 drubbing•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Bounces back in London win•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Held without catch in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...