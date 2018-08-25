Panthers' Greg Olsen: Catches four passes
Olsen caught four of his five targets for 44 yards in Friday's 25-14 win over the Patriots in the third preseason game.
Olsen led Carolina in catches and targets and finished second in receiving yards. The veteran looks to be back to his usual self after having last season derailed by injury. While it's unlikely he'll feature in the preseason finale, Olsen's performance Friday should have him feeling plenty prepared for Week 1.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Held to one catch•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Gets two-year extension•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Confirms health of foot•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Checking out broadcasting jobs•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Won't require follow-up surgery•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Scores while topping century mark•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.