Panthers' Greg Olsen: Catches four passes

Olsen caught four of his five targets for 44 yards in Friday's 25-14 win over the Patriots in the third preseason game.

Olsen led Carolina in catches and targets and finished second in receiving yards. The veteran looks to be back to his usual self after having last season derailed by injury. While it's unlikely he'll feature in the preseason finale, Olsen's performance Friday should have him feeling plenty prepared for Week 1.

