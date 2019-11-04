Panthers' Greg Olsen: Catches three passes

Olsen caught three of five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Titans.

Olsen's output included a catch of 23 yards, marking his longest gain since Week 2. However, it overall was another mediocre display from a fantasy perspective, as Olsen hasn't topped 55 yards or scored a touchdown since Week 3. In eight games, he now sports 27 receptions on 45 targets for 331 yards and two scores.