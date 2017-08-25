Panthers' Greg Olsen: Catches two balls in preseason action Thursday

Olsen caught two passes for 14 yards on three targets in Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville.

Olsen presumably will be held out for the preseason finale, finishing Carolina's exhibition slate with three catches for 46 yards on six targets in three appearances. He and Kelvin Benjamin are locked in as Cam Newton's top options, though the team's offseason moves suggest the target distribution could even out a bit, with Christian McCaffrey, Curtis Samuel and Russell Shepard providing sorely needed pass-catching depth.