Panthers' Greg Olsen: Catches two balls
Olsen caught two passes for 14 yards on three targets in Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville.
Olsen presumably will be held out for the preseason finale, finishing Carolina's exhibition slate with three catches for 46 yards on six targets in three appearances. He and Kelvin Benjamin are locked in as Cam Newton's top options, though the team's offseason moves suggest the target distribution could even out a bit, with Christian McCaffrey, Curtis Samuel and Russell Shepard providing sorely needed pass-catching depth.
More News
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Big gain in exhibition opener•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Elects not to hold out•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Doesn't exclude possibility of holdout•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Quiet finish to season in Week 17 loss•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Available in Week 17•
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Newton, McCaffrey look good for Panthers
In the third preseason game for the Panthers on Thursday night, Fantasy owners had to be happy...
-
Allen Robinson continues to struggle
Allen Robinson had one nice play in Thursday night's third preseason game against Carolina,...
-
Jeffery, Ertz look good for Eagles
In the third preseason game against Miami, Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz played well, but LeGarrette...
-
Parker, Ajayi shine vs. Eagles
In the all-important third preseason game, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi had big performances...
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...