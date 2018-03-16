Panthers' Greg Olsen: Checking out broadcasting jobs

Olsen is auditioning with ESPN for a broadcasting job, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports.

Though Olsen clearly is preparing for his next career, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer says she'd be surprised if the tight end didn't play football for at least one more year. Supporting that notion, ESPN's David Newton relays that the Panthers are aware of Olsen's interview and are under the impression he's simply exploring options for his future beyond 2018. The 33-year-old did lose his phenomenal track record of durability when he missed nine games with a broken foot last season, but he reproved his value with a pair of monster games late in the year, posting a 9-116-1 receiving line in Week 15 against the Packers and an 8-107-1 line in a first-round playoff loss to the Saints. Olsen didn't need a follow-up surgery on his foot and should enjoy a relatively normal offseason while preparing for yet another campaign as Cam Newton's most trusted target.