Panthers' Greg Olsen: Checking out broadcasting jobs
Olsen is auditioning with ESPN for a broadcasting job, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports.
Though Olsen clearly is preparing for his next career, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer says she'd be surprised if the tight end didn't play football for at least one more year. Supporting that notion, ESPN's David Newton relays that the Panthers are aware of Olsen's interview and are under the impression he's simply exploring options for his future beyond 2018. The 33-year-old did lose his phenomenal track record of durability when he missed nine games with a broken foot last season, but he reproved his value with a pair of monster games late in the year, posting a 9-116-1 receiving line in Week 15 against the Packers and an 8-107-1 line in a first-round playoff loss to the Saints. Olsen didn't need a follow-up surgery on his foot and should enjoy a relatively normal offseason while preparing for yet another campaign as Cam Newton's most trusted target.
More News
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....